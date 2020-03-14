Bargains for Everyone now has a Wish.
That is, they now are part of the Wish.com shopping experience, which allows online shoppers to find merchandise at a discounted rate.
“Wish is an import company for the common person,” said Bargains for Everyone’s owner, Chris Gay, who runs the store alongside wife Amy. “They order it online from China and get it at a dramatically reduced price.”
An issue with ordering a Wish item is the wait time, he said
“The problem traditionally for them is it takes longer to get a product,” Gay said.
Because the products are part of a bulk buying, oftentimes shoppers have to wait four to six weeks for their order. But, now that the store is part of the business’ “Wish Local” program, Gay said the company sends Bargains for Everyone three or four boxes of their most-sold items, which local customers can then order online or through Wish’s app. Shoppers can pick up their items that day, instead of waiting weeks.
“For us, it’s things we don’t already carry,” Gay said. “It increases traffic to the store.”
The program went live at Bargains for Everyone two weeks ago, he said, and he’s seen a steady increase in customers.
“We’ve had a lot of pickups already,” Gay said. “Several of them, while they were here, shopped around the store.”
This addition to his business gives him the chance to compete with other online retailers, Gay said, such as Amazon, eBay or Shopify, which charge online sellers for using their site, but the Wish program doesn’t, and allows his business to take a small percentage of the profit from the sales.
As far as he knows, only one other store in Paris carries the Wish Local program, a flower shop, but it’s not a competition for his business.
“Between the two of us, we have entirely different products,” Gay said.
The Wish Local program also will offer future benefits to his store.
“In the future, they are going to have a section where I can list my products on their site for free,” Gay said.
Bargains for Everyone is located where Just A Dollar used to be along the loop, 2313 NE Loop 286.
The store opened in late April 2019. The Store also does a veteran’s discount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.