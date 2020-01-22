CLARKSVILLE — City Council took no action in filling vacancies left by recent resignations of its police chief and city secretary after councilors met briefly behind closed doors Tuesday night during a regular council meeting.
Police Chief Donald Blasingame resigned a fortnight ago after being on the job less than a year, and city secretary Tammy Walker resigned in mid-December. Patrolman Colton Gilbert is serving as interim police chief, according to Mayor Ann Rushing.
During the council’s regular meeting, residents in the neighborhood of 1100 S. Locust St. turned out en masse to protest a zoning change request by Scott St. John from single family to residential multifamily.
“I understand Mr. St. John wants to rent out this house to construction workers at the hospital,” one speaker said, referring to work in progress at the now-closed Clarksville hospital. “I am all for the hospital, but I think a better suited place could be found for workers than a house built for a single family.”
Councilors delayed a vote on the request and continued the public hearing until the next regular council meeting in February.
“More than 20% of people in the neighborhood have signed a petition in opposition to this request, and it will take six votes (super majority) of the council for this request,” the mayor explained. Of the eight councilors, three were absent due to illness, Rushing said.
Councilors continued a campaign against unsafe and uninhabitable structures, ordering the removal of a structure at 1112 W. Broadway Ave. and giving the owner of a burned-out home at 1104 W. Main St. 30 days to remove what remains of the structure.
On another matter, retiree Sherry Cherry, who said she wants to make Clarksville her new hometown, received approval for a manufactured home to be placed at the northeast corner of the intersection of North Industrial Boulevard and West Broadway Avenue.
In other action, the council approved a resolution in support of a federal legal holiday for Native American Indians, called an election for mayor and four council members and continued participation on the Atmos Cities Steering Committee at a cost of 5 cents per capita ($164.25).
Councilors also approved the acceptance of two Lennox Foundation grants in the amount of $10,000 for a match contribution for the Clarksville portion of the Northeast Texas Trail and $75,000 for the Lennox Health Resource Center.
The council also approved the transfer of $1,130 from the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department budget to the Clarksville Fire Department for the purchase of fire hose, continued with Texas Municipal League health insurance, gave approval for Code Enforcement Officer Damien Carrasco to write citations for code violations and appointed Kathy Barber to the five-member Planning & Zoning Commission.
