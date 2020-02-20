After initially seeking a shelter in Red River County, the Lighthouse Children’s Emergency Shelter project has moved to Lamar County.
“You have CASA, and all the other pieces of the puzzle are there,” project founder, ChevJon Cuffie said. “We weren’t making a whole lot of progress in Clarksville.
“There are people in Paris saying, ‘How can I help?’ We weren’t getting that in Clarksville.”
The shelter seeks to be a temporary hold for the time immediately after children are removed from their homes by Texas Child Protective Services. Because most of rural East Texas lacks an emergency shelter, most foster children are moved well outside the county, Cuffie said. Often when first removed, they have no place to stay except at the Children’s Advocacy Center, which isn’t set up to house children.
“They go to the center with a caseworker,” said Cuffie, who is trying to find those children emergency placement, “and sometimes that can be overnight.”
That can be detrimental to the foster system in the long run, she said. But by creating a temporary shelter, which can house the children for 90 days maximum, other adults already in the childrens’ lives, such as family members or family friends, have time to be approved as temporary guardians.
Children’s Advocacy Center executive director Rebecca Peevery said the Lighthouse Children’s Emergency Shelter will help tremendously.
“It would be hugely helpful because we are so limited in the number of foster homes,” she said. “It gives the kids a middle waiting ground.
“We are cheering her on. It’s a long process.”
Cuffie has found a possible home for the shelter in the building where ABC Learning Center once stood. Her original plans were to build a facility that could hold 16 children, but if the ABC Learning Center building can be bought, the expected shelter capacity would double. Cuffie expects the building can provide eight rooms and the ability to hold up to 32 children.
The support from Lamar County residents has been overwhelming, she said. Jim Bell, owner of Nathan Bell Realtors, has been a big help in organizing and looking for funding. During his time in Vietnam, Bell and a buddy saw what happened to children who were homeless. With this shelter, he said, Lamar County can help a specific subsection of the homeless.
“You have a tendency to have things like that affect you in life,” Bell said, adding that adults, at least, had some choice in the matter. “Children can’t help themselves. They have to go with whatever the law dictates. … It’s a homeless situation where we can help them.”
Lamar County is part of 23-county district in Child Protective Services, and as far as Bell knows, there is only one other emergency placement shelter in the area, in Tyler. Because of the region’s lack of foster homes, most emergency placement for children happens outside the district, or at least outside of Lamar and Red River counties. By remaining in the area, children get to keep some of their support systems in place.
“These kids, all they can see is they are being taken away from what they know,” Bell said.
Altruistic as the mission is, the effort comes with a price tag. To purchase the building, the organization is likely to need $200,000, and, at minimum, an additional $50,000 to meet code requirements, Cuffie said. But she has already received a $10,000 grant from TC Energy, and many Lamar County residents are helping to raise funds, she added.
At his weekly coffee meet-up at the Cozy Cappuccino, Bell said one of the members — without him even mentioning the center — walked up and handed him a check for $100.
“Gradually, the word is spreading,” he said. “It’s something we didn’t have and are in dire need of.”
