The Texas Department of Transportation has announced planned road work in Delta, Lamar and Red River counties. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.
Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Highway 19 at Loop 286 – Lamar County. Watch for temporary lane closures as crews install traffic signals.
Business 271D, Red River County: From Highway 271 to State Spur 38 (Bogata). Watch for temporary lane closures while crews install new end treatments on drainage structures.
Highway 37, Red River County: From Highway 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement and place new hot mix.
Highway 82, Red River County: From FR 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.
FR 195, Red River County: from FRM 410 N to Highway 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at 2 locations.
Highway 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: From the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for temporary traffic signals at bridge locations while crews upgrade bridge rail from Clarksville to Bogata.
