BOGATA — Bogata’s Spirit of Giving event will be open to anyone and everyone, regardless of zip code, income or financial situation, organizer Marla Ballard said.
“It’s just to give back and try to reach out to our community and reach out in love,” Ballard said. “Try to reach out in love and try to provide for them at Christmastime when they need it the most.”
Spirit of Giving is a free event to take place at Bogata Community Center on Dec. 8, beginning at 2 p.m. Attendees will be given five tickets that can be traded for an assortment of new items donated by individuals, groups and churches. Items this year include towels and washcloths, blankets, pillows, dish soap, laundry detergent, sports balls, Christmas stockings filled with goodies, hygiene kits, socks and gloves, lotion sets, paper goods and tables full of brand new toys, Ballard said.
There will also be a bicycle drawing at 2:45 p.m., where all children ages 2 to 18 can win a bike by signing their name and age on a sheet of paper. The bikes are all new and donated by individuals and businesses.
“Last year we gave away 31 bicycles, which is a huge deal for kids in our community that, if they have a bicycle, it’s probably a hand-me-down and it’s worn out, things like that,” Ballard said. “That gets the kids to come, so the parents come and realize that there’s lots of good stuff there they can use.”
Spirit of Giving began about 10 years ago in Paris, Ballard said. Michael Wood, a member of First Methodist Church, began giving away items with his family. The idea spread to other churches and organizations in the area. What began as a way to get rid of the family’s unused items became a way to meet needs in the local community and get other individuals, nonprofits and churches involved, Ballard said.
Spirit of Giving is open to anyone who is in need during Christmas time, Ballard said.
“We do not check zip codes, income, or ask any financial questions,” she said. “The rules are simple: each individual present will receive five tickets that they can trade for items, but you may not get tickets for family members not with you, and you can only get one set of tickets for yourself.”
If anyone has a need, they will not be turned away, she noted.
Spirit of Giving meets many practical needs in Bogata, she said. As a teacher at Rivercrest Elementary, Ballard sees a plethora of opportunities to assist families with their needs during the holiday season, whether it’s a new pair of shoes or extra laundry detergent, she said.
For information or to contribute to Spirit of Giving, contact Ballard by email at marlaballard76@gmail.com.
