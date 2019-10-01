For 50 years, the Ark-Tex Council of Governments has provided numerous services to Lamar County and the rest of Northeast Texas. Last week, the board celebrated its anniversary at its monthly meeting.
Today, ATCOG fills a number of services for the region. It provides transportation through its TRAX system, of which the Paris Metro is part; grants and loans to local businesses; aid to local law enforcement and other emergency personnel; criminal justice planning grants; and funding for organizations such as the Area Agency on Aging and more.
Formation of the Texas councils began in 1967 or ’68 at the behest of the governor, executive director Chris Brown said.
The councils of government were fully integrated in 1969 as a political subdivision to oversee regional planning and improvement, and to act as an intermediary between the federal and state governments, and the local governments.
“We fill the gaps that the local cities and counties can’t fill,” Brown said. “Our goal is to provide that assistance to the local governments to help them better serve all the people in the community.”
Over the years, additional services fell under the purview of the council of governments. Environmental programs to monitor ecological impacts were added, as were grants from the Department of Homeland Security for law enforcement.
ATCOG also added infrastructure improvement programs over the years to go towards local water and sewer systems, Brown said. The council of governments also now handles 911 services and Section 8 housing.
Most recently, the council was just added homelessness prevention to its many programs, with funding it receives from the Texas Department of Housing and Community and Affairs. The money goes to help people behind on rent when external factors such as medical emergencies and unforeseen bills make it a challenge to pay rent.
“That’s something I think it vitally important,” Brown said. “Our goal is to help the people, and one of the biggest ways I think we can do that is help people avoid homelessness when things happen in their life that they can’t plan for.”
Brown said the program will be implemented in the next two to three months.
Red River County Judge L.D. Williamson, a longtime member of the ATCOG Board of Directors, said the council plays an invaluable role in the community.
“They’re so important to our communities for what they provide, and I don’t think most people even realize all that ATCOG does,” Williamson said. “Without ATCOG, there are a lot of services we provide for our people that we wouldn’t be able to offer without their help.”
