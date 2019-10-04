DETROIT — After raising concerns that highway widening could have negative impacts to Detroit, city officials met with representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation Wednesday, and were presented with three possible options for widening through the town.
Detroit Mayor Kenny Snodgrass said TxDOT officials told him the department is in the process of widening the highway from Blossom to Avery, and upon the completion of that segment, widening in Detroit will begin shortly thereafter.
Snodgrass and city secretary Tami Nix previously raised concerns that widening Highway 82 through Detroit could negatively impact the downtown businesses, which sit just off the highway; and could pose safety concerns, as Detroit Elementary School similarly sits just off the highway.
“I’m all for widening the highway, and I understand why so many people are in favor of it, but when it runs right through the middle of a small town, it’s going to create issues,” Nix previously told The Paris News. “I cannot imagine four lanes working well here.”
When TxDOT does expand the highway through Detroit, Snodgrass said there are three possible courses of action.
The first possibility presented is adding additional lanes on the north side of the existing lanes. This would require a large section of the town’s walking track to be removed to make way for the new lanes.
Another option presented is adding lanes on the south of the existing lanes. This would force the removal of almost all parking along Garner Street, and would push the four-lane highway against the local businesses.
And a third option was a compromise between the two, adding lanes to the north and south of the existing lanes. This would necessitate cutting into a smaller section of the walking track, and remove a portion of the parking.
Of the three options presented, Snodgrass said he prefers adding lanes to the north side, though he admitted none of the plans were ideal.
“The reason I prefer that option is mainly safety for the children if we go with one of the other two,” he said. “I had kids go through that school. I have a nephew who will be going to that school and will be there when this construction happens, and I don’t think it’s good to have a big, four-lane highway right up against an elementary school like that.”
Snodgrass also said he wants to ensure parking along Garner Street remains.
“That street is vital to our town,” he said. “It’s a big part of the town’s identity, and what this town is.”
The mayor did say, however, that though he wasn’t fond of any option, he was encouraged by the meeting.
“I realized that the state is trying to find what’s best for the people and want to do right,” he said. “With something like this, you can’t please everyone, but they’re trying to find the best solution, and they want to work and listen.”
Also present at the meeting was Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson, who could not be reached for comment by press time.
