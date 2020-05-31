Covid-19 continues to slowly spread in the Red River Valley, with all counties except Delta reporting new diagnoses since Thursday. At least one of the positive test results caused the temporary closure of a Paris restaurant.
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse on Friday posted to Facebook that it would be temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
“We do NOT believe any of our guests are at risk for exposure at this time and there is no cause for alarm to anyone who has recently ordered with us,” the post stated. “The staff member that tested positive, and those in close contact, will follow directions given by the health department and will only return to work when allowed.”
The Paris-Lamar County Health District reported seven new cases Friday, bringing the total since testing began in March to 145. The new cases include five men ages 22, 25, 31, 32 and 58, and two women, one 38 and one 39. Of the total, seven cases are travel related and 138 are community spread, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A total 11 deaths have been reported with eight associated with Paris Healthcare Center, one with Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare and two unrelated to nursing homes, Prestridge said.
There are 71 reported recoveries in the county.
Choctaw County in Oklahoma experienced the greatest increase in cases since Thursday, jumping 12 to a total of 39 since testing began in March.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the increase, which included seven new cases Saturday, as well as one death and 16 recoveries. The department did not provide information about the deceased or where they lived. Earlier in the week, Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said the majority of Covid-19 cases are in Hugo, Oklahoma.
Fannin health officials also reported seven new cases on Friday. That brings the total there to 45, according to County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III. That includes two deaths and 19 estimated recoveries.
Sheriff Mark Johnson and Warden Stacy King of the Fannin County Detention Center reported that a sixth inmate tested positive for Covid-19. The 20-year-old man is quarantined and in good condition along with the other inmates who tested positive, Froelich reported. Two guards also have Covid-19, and both have been sent home to quarantine and are doing well, he said.
On Wednesday, a 90-year-old Bonham resident tested positive for the virus as a part of the state’s mandatory testing in all Texas nursing home facilities. The man remains asymptomatic a week later, yet as a precaution, he was moved to another extended care facility in Leonard. The new facility specializes in caring for Covid-19 nursing home patients, Froelich said.
A woman in her 40s also tested positive at the same Bonham facility.
“The samples collected were a result of the mandatory statewide testing of all nursing home employees and residents. Of all tests collected, only these two were positive. Both individuals were reported to have been totally asymptomatic despite the positive tests taken last week. The female employee is at home in quarantine at present as a precaution,” Froelich reported.
The first Leonard City resident to test positive was a 59-year-old man. The state health department had already declared him recovered when he was reported to Froelich, which the doctor noted as odd. Other cases include a 24-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman. Also, a 54-year-old woman living in Fannin County with a Hunt County mailing address also reported positive for the virus.
Red River County lost its eighth resident to Covid-19 this week, doubling the number of people who lost their battle against the virus since May 23, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There was a slight increase in the number of the cases since Thursday, when County Judge L.D. Williams reported there were 56 cases, including about 20 in the county’s nursing homes.
Staff reporters Mary Madewell and Kim Cox and freelance reporter Kareyn Hellmann contributed to this report.
