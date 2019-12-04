POWDERLY — A structure fire claimed the home of a Powderly woman Tuesday near Pat Mayse Lake.
Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the call at 98 County Road 34721, including Lamar Point, Hopewell, Powderly and Faught. They found the home fully engulfed upon arrival, responders on scene said. The homeowner, Lisa Walton, was not at home when it caught fire.
Stormy Wilkinson, Walton’s friend, said she got a call at 10:53 a.m. from one of Walton’s co-workers at The Results Companies and was told the home “just blew up.” While Walton and her family were all at work, there were several dogs at the residence that died in the fire. Only one survived, Wilkinson said.
Walton’s son-in-law, Chad Lester, tried to save the dogs, but the door was locked and he couldn’t get in, Wilkinson said.
“It was really hard for her,” Wilkinson said. “She didn’t care about nothin’ else but her dogs.”
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office was on scene investigating, but the cause of the fire was unknown as of presstime. Wilkinson said Walton didn’t have propane tanks on the property or anything flammable that could have caused an explosion.
“She said nothing was wrong,” Wilkinson said.
Walton is from the Powderly area, and her daughter and mother live just down the road. She will be staying with friends and family for now, Wilkinson said. Red Cross was called to provide essentials, as the fire claimed everything Walton had.
“She’s lost everything she has but the clothes on her back,” Wilkinson said soberly.
