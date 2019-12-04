Cattleman’s Livestock Sale Barn was filled to capacity Tuesday afternoon as hundreds turned out to bid on cattle while supporting local students.
The local livestock company hosted the annual Chamber of Commerce All Breed Bull Sale, with a percentage of the proceeds going to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce for scholarships to be granted to local students going into agricultural fields.
The number of scholarships given through the program varies, but Chamber President Paul Allen said the bull sale typically funds between three and five worth $2,000, given to students in two increments.
“This is just one of the things we do to give back to the community and support our students,” Allen said. “And Lamar County has such a base in rural agriculture, so this is important to the community.”
About 800 animals were auctioned off at the sale, including roughly 600 heifers and 100 bulls, Cattleman’s owner Laurie Mallicote said, which is on par with the numbers the auction typically sees.
Turnout can fluctuate from year to year, but this year’s was strong, Mallicote said. People came from throughout Texas and beyond to take part in the sale, with out-of-state attendees coming from Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and more. Mallicote also stressed that many attendees were local farmers and ranchers.
“We’ve got a full house, which is great,” she said. “We’ve got some of the best bulls here, and they’ll come from all over for this. The best quality cattle we’ll have all year is here.”
The sale featured a wide range of cattle, including herefords, tiger stripes, almond cattle and more, Mallicote said. Most livestock sold for between $2,000 to $4,000.
The bull sale gets bigger and better each year, Mallicote said. One of the recent additions the sale made was expanding from just selling bulls to also including replacement heifers.
“That was a really good thing we did,” she said. “We opened it up to heifers and cows, and that makes it a bit more of a draw for people who don’t just want a bull, but will come for the heifers. And when they get here, they might buy a bull too.”
