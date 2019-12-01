A man remains in jail today after he was arrested Friday morning for beating on doors and entering an apartment at Evening Side Apartments complex.
Dispatch received a call at 5:56 a.m. that the man, Nicolen Brooks, was kicking and beating on doors, yelling for help, Police Chief Bob Hundley said in an email.
“The caller told the 911 dispatcher that the individual made entry into the apartment next to #30 and overtook an elderly person,” the chief said.
Brooks was found at the address and was checked by officers. He had a Paris Police warrant for criminal mischief, Hundley said. Brooks was booked into the city jail at 6:10 Friday morning, and was later taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remains on $1,500 bond.
The elderly person has decided not to file additional charges, Hundley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.