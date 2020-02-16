An indictment for aggravated sexual assault is among 16 true bills handed down by the February session of the Lamar County grand jury Thursday.
Ervin DeJuan Gray, 32, of Paris, is charged with first degree aggravated assault as a repeat offender. He remains in Lamar County Jail on a $100,000 bond since his arrest Jan. 1, according to on-line jail records.
Jerry Coyle is his court-appointed attorney and Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty is to represent the prosecution in the case. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 16 before District Judge Wes Tidwell in Sixth District Court.
Other indictments include the following.
Trevis Demond Barrett, assault with prior offense; repeat offender.
Heather Michelle Boyett, theft, less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
DeAndrae Buris, two counts credit card abuse.
Yuri Columbie, fraudulent use/possession of identification information between 50 and 100 items.
Mariano Alonzo James, theft less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Mark Elton Jones, felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance.
Roderick DeShawn Jones, assault impede breath/circulation with prior conviction.
Roy Dennis Lee, fraudulent use/possession of identification information, between 10 and 50 items, habitual offender.
Rayla Jeanette McCurry, robbery as a repeat offender; two counts theft, less than $2,500 with two prior convictions.
Glenn Howard Pilkington, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Brian Keith Pool, arson with intent to damage habitation.
Tariq Naim Smith, aggravated assault against a public servant, habitual offender; felon in possession of a firearm, habitual offender; fraudulent use/possession of identification information, 10 to 50 items.
Nathan Ray Champ Thomas, possession of a controlled substance, between 1 and 4 grams.
Michael Roy Walker, felon in possession of a firearm as a habitual offender.
Jamie Lee Womack, theft under $2,500 with two prior convictions.
