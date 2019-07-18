Testimony begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the murder trial of a 34-year-old Paris man before a nine-woman, three-man jury in Sixth District Court at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Jermaine Davis is accused of the Feb. 17, 2018, shooting of Ketemya Hurndon, 39, also of Paris. Davis was indicted in August 2018 on a first degree murder charge and has remained in the Lamar County Jail since February 2018 on bonds totaling $340,000.
According to police records, the shooting took place in the 200 block of 13th Street SW and Hurndon was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center where he later died.
At the time of his arrest, the defendant was charged with possession of more than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds of marijuana, theft of a firearm and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Davis was served the warrant for murder while he was in jail on the earlier charges.
According to newspaper records, Paris police received several 911 phone calls shortly after 4 p.m. Feb. 17, 2018, about someone shot in the parking lot at the Willow Wick Apartment on 13th Street SE.
“Officers arrived to find a male subject seated in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds,” then Paris officer John Berry said at the time. “The vehicle was in the parking lot of an apartment complex.”
A witness told a Paris News reporter he saw a car drive from the east on Hilliard Alley, on the backside of the Willow Wick Apartments.
“A man got out of a car, shot the man in the car and then drove off,” the witness said.
Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Ben Kaminar is to present the state’s case while Paris attorney Nick Stallings represents the defense.
