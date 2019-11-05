For years, Ann Johnson has made it her mission to aid military veterans, and now she will continue those efforts in Lamar County as she joins the Lamar County Veterans Commission as a claims benefit advisor.
Before moving Lamar County, Johnson worked as a mental health counselor in Hugo, Oklahoma. She worked with clients of all ages. Johnson noticed that a lot of the adults she worked with were veterans, and in particular veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. Working with them, as well as learning from her own experiences with her grandfather, a World War II veteran who returned home with PTSD, inspired her to pursue a career helping veterans full-time.
“When he was sick and we couldn’t get anyone to help him, that inspired me to help vets so that other people don’t have to go through that,” she said. “It would get bad. He wouldn’t be able to sleep a lot of nights, sweating at night, that sort of thing. He didn’t want to talk about it, but you could see something was wrong.”
Looking to help veterans more directly, Johnson became certified with the Texas Veterans Commission, and through the state network she learned of open spot in the Lamar County office.
“She’s not a county employee; she’s with the Texas Veterans Commission, but is providing help from the state office,” Texas Veterans Commission liaison Laura Bivens said.
As a claims benefit advisor, Johnson will help veterans file claims, find medical and mental health services, find educational opportunities and more.
“Helping them with the paperwork they need, going back to the doctor to verify claims, those are the sort of things I do when I help them with claims,” Johnson said. “There are also programs where we can help vets go back to school, maybe learn a trade, and I’ll also be helping them with that.”
Eventually, Johnson hopes to utilize her experience as a counselor and provide counselling services to local veterans as well.
“I’m working to see if we can do that right now,” she said.
Before Johnson began working in Lamar County last week, Veterans Service Officer Melissa Horsey handled all the duties alone.
“She does a great job, but there would often be a waiting list for assistance, just because of how much work she was handling,” Bivens said. “With Ann, it’ll speed everything up, make everything more efficient and clear up any waiting times.”
“My grandfather, and millions of other people, gave up their lives to serve the United States,” Johnson said. “They’re coming back with PTSD, and a lot of them don’t have anyone to help. And if they had that one person to listen to them and work with them, it could really make a difference.”
