For the past nine years, Dylan’s Drivers has provided free, non-judgemental rides throughout Lamar County for people who felt they couldn’t get to their destination safely, whatever the reason may be. This week, though, the local nonprofit shut its doors.
“The executive board took a look at the way things have been going and our future viability, and made the decision,” Dylan’s Drivers board president Kelli Mallicote said.
Mallicote said the decision to bring the organization to a close was a difficult one, but it was made due to waning interest.
Over the last few years, she said, fewer people have been utilizing the ride-sharing program, fewer volunteers have been aiding as driver’s and donations have also seen a decline.
“The number of rides has been down, but it’s not just that,” Mallicote said. “Local businesses and organizations like banks and churches used to do group sign-ups, but we haven’t been seeing that as frequently.”
Dylan’s Drivers was founded in 2011 by Vicki and Ronnie Ballard to honor the memory of son Dylan Ballard, who tragically lost his life in a car accident involving a drunk driver. They got the idea from similar ride-sharing programs at Texas A&M and Stephen F. Austin University.
Since its inception, the nonprofit has given 14,389 rides to community members in Lamar County.
“We’ve definitely saved lives,” Mallicote said. “This organization was started to honor Dylan’s memory and I think we’ve done that. Even if Dylan’s Drivers only saved one life, I think that would have been a success. But I know we’ve saved more than that.”
The impact Dylan’s Driver’s had on the community can be clearly seen. In 2011, the total number of misdemeanor DWI cases was 197. In 2017, the total number had dropped to 99.
“I wish we could continue serving the people of Lamar County, but looking at all that goes into running a nonprofit and in light of recent times, I think it was time to go in a different direction”
Mallicote said the nonprofit’s remaining funding for the year will go towards supporting vocational scholarships for Paris Junior College, per the Ballards’ wishes.
Vicki Ballard could not be reached for comment by press time.
