Following the recommendation of North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart, district trustees named Dee Hudson as principal of Stone Middle School on Monday.
“Mrs. Hudson is known for building positive relationships with our students and staff,” Stewart said in an emailed news release following the appointment. “She works collaboratively with the current staff and has exceptional communication skills. I strongly believe that she will continue to grow pride within the middle school and the district.”
Hudson has been a special education inclusion teacher at Stone Middle School since moving to North Lamar with her family in 2018 from Waxahachie ISD, where she served as assistant principal at Marvin Elementary. Beginning the summer of 2019, Hudson has also served as North Lamar’s elementary summer school principal overseeing the daily operations of grades kindergarten through five.
“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as the new principal of Frank Stone Middle School,” Hudson said. “I am committed to promoting and pursuing excellence for our school, staff, students, parents, and community. Together, we can grow the great legacy at Stone and facilitate the success of all students.”
Hudson earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from The University of Houston and master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies at The University of Texas at Arlington. She also received an alternative certification in special education from The University of St. Thomas in Houston.
Hudson is married to her husband, Chris, and together they have two children, Anthony, a sixth grade student, and Danielle, a second student, who both attend North Lamar. Her husband is employed as a Pre-AP World History/U.S. Government/Geometry instructor and is a coach.
Hudson’s hiring, as well as the hiring of Kendal Kirk as the district’s new athletic director, was discussed Monday during an executive session. While the district’s agenda included an executive session item to discuss personnel matters, the notice was likely to have been inadequate under the requirements of the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Responding to The Paris News about the concern, Stewart said: “NLISD appreciates the interest and input offered by The Paris News. In the future, the District will endeavor to provide greater specificity on its agenda when subjects concern heightened public interest. It is always the District’s goal to involve the public in its open meetings and to be as transparent as permissible with agenda items.”
