Paris Regional Medical Center officials are expected in Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday to report roughly $227,000 in charity services to county residents since August.
In return, commissioners are expected to make a similar contribution to the 1115 Medicaid Waiver Program from indigent care funds when the court meets at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. The exchange increases the return to the hospital by one and a half times, according to earlier reports.
In other action, the court will be asked to approve the receipt of roughly $5,500 in insurance payment for air conditioner damage at the Lamar County Jail along with roughly $60,000 from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for juvenile probation programs.
