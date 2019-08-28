Until 17 months ago, Daniel Marcus Roberts was kept away from society in Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody after he broke into a man’s home, stabbed him with a screwdriver and got into a shootout with Paris police officers. Now, the 53-year-old Paris man is suspected of committing a strikingly similar home invasion on Aug. 14 that sent a 78-year-old woman to the hospital with what police described as “significant injuries.”
Roberts was sentenced a month after the March 1993 break-in to 55 years imprisonment on each of five charges that included aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted capital murder, escape with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation, according to court records. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
But on Feb. 14, 2018, after serving just less than 25 years of his sentence, Roberts was granted parole, according to his justice department file. Seventeen months later, police were handcuffing him on the ground outside of the Clarksville Street home he’s accused of breaking into. He now faces a new charge of aggravated robbery, plus counts of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person and violation of parole.
Police believe Roberts brutally assaulted the woman during the break-in, stabbing her, and causing a broken leg and a skull fracture. She was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, Police Chief Bob Hundley said. Roberts also was taken to the hospital that morning for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg, which police say happened as the woman tried to fight him off.
“From the crime scene, it is apparent that the victim fought the suspect,” Hundley said. “The suspect was arrested after jumping from a window at the residence and chased down.”
For the officers still on the force who were involved in Robert’s 1993 arrest, today’s case invokes a sense of deja vu. On March 13, 1993, Roberts broke in and assaulted Paris resident Walter Wilson at his West Cherry Street home, according to police reports. Roberts entered Wilson’s home through the unlocked front door and stabbed him multiple times with a Phillips screwdriver in his bedroom, Lt. Randy Tuttle wrote in the report.
Unlike the Aug. 14 incident, Roberts’ 1993 run-in with the law didn’t end with his handcuffing at the scene. He broke out of the back of then-patrol officer Curtis Garrett’s car and escaped with a shotgun, according to police records.
Police and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Roberts at his trailer home on 11th Street NW, and deputies used a tactical team to negotiate with him during a standoff.
“I got a call from Chief Karl Louis, who was out of town in Grand Prairie, Texas. Louis told me to take command of the scene and do what was necessary to resolve this, but did encourage to negotiate Roberts out of the building, if possible,” Tuttle wrote in his report.
Roberts fired at several officers from the home and was himself shot in the arm and calf, according to the police reports. He eventually surrendered to the police, who took him into custody again. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for medical treatment.
Investigator Jeffrey Springer, who rode with Roberts to the hospital, reported that while on the way, Roberts would start “laughing and bragging about how he shot it out with the police.”
“At the hospital, and as the nurses were working on him, Roberts started bragging again about how now he was a badass gangster because he had shot it out with the law,” Springer wrote.
For his latest arrest, Roberts remained in the custody of the Lamar County Jail this morning, with bonds on the aggravated robbery and aggravated sexual assault charges set at $250,000 apiece. No bond has been set on the violation of parole charge, jail records state.
The investigation of the Aug. 14 case is ongoing, Hundley said.
