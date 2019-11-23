Revised incentives for J. Skinner Bakery appear on an agenda once again when Paris Economic Development Corp. directors meet Monday. The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Board director Timothy Hernandez, in advance of a Nov. 19 meeting to discuss the bakery, cancelled the meeting for lack of a quorum.
Skinner is now performing under a $400,000 cash incentive agreement, which requires the bakery to maintain a full-time workforce of 188 employees through October 2020. Under the 2017 agreement, the bakery added 55 jobs to its then 133-member workforce and qualified for $400,000 after maintaining the level for a year. According to the agreement, the 188 full-time employee workforce must be maintained until the end of the agreement.
The board will go behind closed doors to discuss Project Rocket X, a possible development at Cox Field, and Project Rainwater Falls, an Oregon based plastic company looking to expand in Paris, bringing 160 jobs. The economic engine, along with Paris City Council, offered the company $4 million in a cash-for-jobs incentive after a joint meeting Nov. 14 in addition to another $500,000 for rail development.
Directors also are to review minutes from meetings on Oct. 15, Nov. 7 and Nov. 12; receive an October financial report; review progress at Americal SpiralWeld Pipe Co.; and, look at prioritizing land preparation for development of the Gene Stallings Business Park on SW Loop 286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.