As part of a “Lets Build Paris” campaign, Paris Economic Development Corp. is seeking bids on a clean-up project of roughly 250 acres of land to ready the economic engine’s properties for industrial development.
Of the total, about 150 acres is located in the recently obtained Gene Stallings Business Park on SW Loop 286 between Kimberly-Clark and Turner Industries. Another 64 acres is located in the Northwest Industrial Park inside NW Loop 286 and 23 acres is located northwest of the intersection of Campbell and 19th NW streets. Smaller acreage is located outside NW Loop 286 just north of the Northwest Industrial Park and inside NW Loop 286 south and west of the intersection with 34th NW Street.
“It is the PEDC’s strategy to keep reviewing our land assets and continue preparing them to attract future industrial jobs to Paris,” executive director Michael Paris said. “This cleanup is the first step in the right direction for Paris to showcase attractive real estate for development. We will continue promoting land for good paying jobs.”
Bids are being received at the economic development office,1125 Bonham Street, until 1 p.m. Dec. 23 and will be read aloud at 2 p.m. Bid documents are available for pickup at the office or online at parisedc.com/lotclearingrfb/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.