Until Saturday, 20-year-old Haydon Spencer, of Paris, is technically older than his grandmother.
The two are having a ball with the abnormality as the grandson turned 20 on Feb. 15 and his grandmother, Jewell Ann Hayes, won’t officially be 20 until Feb. 29.
The grandmother is considered a leapling. She was born 80 years ago, but because her birthdate comes around just once every four years, she will celebrate her 20th birthday Saturday.
“I figured it all out about a year ago, and have just been waiting for the time to come,” Jewell said from her home on 32nd Street where Haydon, his mother, Mary Lynn Spencer, and fiance Jillian Combs, gathered earlier this week to celebrate a “together” birthday. Each has their own celebrations on their birthdays.
“Haydon was born 20 years ago in the year 2000, and now we both turn 20 in the year 2020 although I’m really 80,” the affable grandmother chuckled.
Born in 1940 north of Bonham in Ivanhoe, Jewell and her late husband, Donald Hayes, lived and worked in Sherman and Bonham before moving to Paris in the early 1990s to be close to family.
A 2017 Chisum High School graduate, Haydon attended the mechanical electronics program at Paris Junior College and is now employed by Silgan Containers.
Hayes joins an estimated 187,000 Americans born on Leap Day and another 4 million worldwide share the birthday, according to Internet sources.
According to leap year rules, the year 2020 can be divided equally by four; so, another day is added to the month of February as has been the case since Julius Caesar added the extra day in 46 BC. Because it takes 365.25 days for the Earth to complete its orbit around the sun, an extra day needs to be added to keep the calendar in sync with the astronomical seasons. Without Feb. 29, after 100 years, the seasons would be off by 25 days. But it gets a little more complicated.
By the 16th century, scholars noticed time was still slipping because the calculation that a year lasted 365.25 days was off by 11 minutes, according to History.com.
In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII commissioned a modified calendar, which accounted for the inaccuracy by eliminating leap year on centural years not divisible by 400. The years 1700, 1800 and 1900 were not leap years, but 2000 was.
