Although some family members may not be happy about not being able to visit, Lamar County Jail inmates are displaying their best behavior during the coronavirus lockdown.
“I just want to let everyone know how much I appreciate how our inmates have been handling this lockdown and not being able to have visitors,” Jail Administrator Lt. Sherry Jacobs said last week.
“Everyone seems to be taking this virus serious and we are grateful we have no Covid-19 cases,” Jacobs said.
However, some family members have expressed concern about their loved ones not being able to have visitors and about what families perceive as difficulty getting cases heard.
“I think this whole thing is just terrible,” Sean Friday said in email correspondence after writing a letter to The Paris News about the lack of communication. “Because of Covid going on, kids are going without seeing their parents for months — no visits are allowed … and courts are not moving.
“No one returns phone calls in Paris, and in the meantime their rights are being violated,” Friday accused. “Kids without knowing if their parents are all right. What if their family members get sick and die while they are there?”
“I think we have only had one family death since this virus, and the inmate spoke with family members,” Cass said. “We still have our jail chaplains visiting, and we would handle any type death notification the best way we can, making sure inmates are allowed to speak with family.
“Before all this Covid-19 hit, we would do our best to have an inmate attend a family night, or have family come here and have time with a chaplain.”
Addressing the movement of cases through the judicial system, Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said Saturday that cases are being handled.
“We review the jail census each Monday to see if anyone new has been arrested that we can plead or get released on bond,” Young said. “If they don’t have an attorney, we request Judge (Wes) Tidwell to appoint them an attorney. We then plead all we can. The jail census is the lowest it’s been in my 16 years in office.”
Speaking about communication between inmates and family, Jacobs said since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in March ordered a public shutdown of all jails in Texas, local inmates are allowed five 5-minute phone calls a week, offered free of charge by provider NICI Inmate Phone Service.
“I know our inmates are grateful for this service,” Jacobs said. “There is a calm over the entire jail at this time, and I am sure the seriousness of the coronavirus and being allowed these free calls has something to do with it.”
