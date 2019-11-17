A new bike event, expected to draw in excess of 200 cyclists from across the country, is scheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2020.
Texas Mountain Bike Association added Barber Hills-Hard Labor to its series of races throughout Texas after local cyclists Bryan Hargis and Mike Donnan, accompanied by Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen, met in Austin’s with association officials.
The event is to take place at the Barber Hills trails at Pat Mayse Lake.
“This means a lot to Barber Hills, because it will attract more people to ride our trails who normally wouldn’t travel this far to ride,” Hargis said in an email release. “It is a big deal for Paris because it has potential to attract hundreds of families to stay in our hotels and dine in our restaurants over the Labor Day weekend. It will also help us with the funds needed to perform upkeep and improvements necessary to keep our trails some of the best around.”
Allen praised the work of the Lamar County Cyclist Association.
“This organization is being rewarded for their hard work and dedication to Barber Hills,” Allen said. “They have volunteered their time and money to make this a venue that will be recognized all over the state.”
Allen also talked about ongoing planning for a Trail Racing Across Texas event expected in September, which will utilize the Northeast Texas Trail and Barber Hills for cyclists and runners.
“All these events will add to Paris’ reputation as being a mecca for cyclists,” Allen said privately, mentioning construction of a $500,000 bicycle pump track near Love Civic Center should begin after the first of the year when funds arrive from a cost-sharing grant approved in April by Texas Parks and Wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.