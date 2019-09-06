Chisum High School is going gold again this year to fight childhood cancer. The varsity cheerleading squad is hosting its Going Gold pep rally Friday and collecting donations at home game halftimes this month to meet a fundraising goal of $1,000.
This is Chisum’s second year of “going gold,” high school secretary Mandy Brooks said. The whole district will wear gold today in support of the fundraising cause, and the squad will wear their gold shirts each home game with gold bows and gold poms to show their support, Brooks said.
October is breast cancer awareness month at the school, and after a National Cheerleaders Association conference in 2018, the squad decided to bring the “Go Gold” initiative home to Lamar County, Brooks said.
“Go Gold” is a fundraising and awareness initiative started in 1997 by the American Childhood Cancer Association. A group of parents of childhood cancer patients chose gold to represent childhood cancer in 1997, according to the association’s website. Since then, people have hosted events across the country to “represent childhood cancer warriors and heroes.”
Childhood cancer awareness hit close to home for Chisum, which lost one student to cancer and saw one survivor graduate high school last year, Brooks said. She described last year’s pep rally as “emotional.”
“Last year I could hardly get through (the pep rally) because there I was, looking at a survivor and then the sister of someone who didn’t have a sister anymore,” Brooks said. “It really touched the squad.”
This year’s rally will focus on awareness. The cheerleaders raised $500 in donations in 2018 for the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. They have set a goal of doubling that this year.
Brooks said the squad was pleased to see its fundraiser make a difference last year. They even received a letter from the medical center, thanking them for their donation.
“Being as small as we are, it was neat to see how we could make a difference,” Brooks said.
