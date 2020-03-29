With just over 8 inches of rain this month — more than 7 in just one week — this has been the wettest March on record in over a decade.
The weather played havoc with area farmers who had hoped to start planting around March 20, the optimal planting time, but they were left “quarantined by Mother Nature,” as farmer Rex West summed it up, when the skies dumped 7.22 inches of rain between March 13 and March 19, according to National Weather Service preliminary records. Until then, March was on track to be a rather dry month as just 0.81 inches of rain had been recorded through March 12.
The last time March received more than 8 inches of rain was in 2008 when 12.92 inches fell. And the last time before that was in 1973 when 8.76 inches of rain was reported, according to NWS records.
This month’s heaviest rains pushed the Red River to the top of its banks, and it caused the Sulphur River to spill over. A river flood warning was issued March 18 after the river reached a height of 31 feet. Flood stage for the river begins at 30 feet, the NWS warning stated.
The Red River at Arthur City went from 7 feet high on March 12 to more than 22 feet March 21 as discharge increased from 4,000 cubic feet per second to nearly 50,000 cubic feet per second, according to U.S. Geological Survey data. By 8 a.m. Saturday, the river was down to about 17 feet.
In November, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center forecast a drier-than-normal winter with warmer-than-average temperatures for much of the U.S., including Texas, because neither El Niño or La Niña conditions existed. January ended up being about 2 degrees warmer than the 30-year normal, but 5.31 inches of rain fell. That’s nearly double the average. Then February was about 2 degrees cooler than usual with nearly an inch less precipitation than normal. And the wetter than normal March has been warmer than usual too, up about 1.6 degrees over the norm, according to the weather service’s preliminary data.
So, what’s in store for spring? Above-average precipitation and above-average temperatures, according to NOAA.
Ongoing rainfall, highly-saturated soil and the likelihood of above-normal rain will contribute to increased chances for flooding across one-third of the country, including the central and southeastern U.S., forecasters said. While major to moderate flooding is expected in East Texas, forecasters say the most significant flood potential will be in parts of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.
The greatest risk for major and moderate flood conditions includes the upper and middle Mississippi River basins, the Missouri River basin and the Red River of the North, according to NOAA. Moderate flooding is anticipated in the Ohio, Cumberland, Tennessee, and Missouri River basins, as well as the lower Mississippi River basin and its tributaries.
“Nearly every day, dangerous flooding occurs somewhere in the United States and widespread flooding is in the forecast for many states in the months ahead,” said Ed Clark, director of NOAA’s National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
While Northeast Texas is likely to continue seeing minor flooding, areas south of Austin remain in some level of drought, with the worst conditions are in the areas like Zapata County that border Mexico. Despite the wet forecast, NOAA expects to see drought conditions in South Texas persist and worsen in the months ahead.
As for Northeast Texas, warmer-than-average temperatures are expected. In fact, no part of the country is favored to see below-average temperatures in the months ahead, climatologists said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.