A familiar local name in home health and hospice care is now offering dialysis patients an option for personalized in-home treatment.
Local residents Amanda Liles and Amy Stephens, owners of Signature Home Health, have recently opened Signature Home Dialysis, offering hemodialysis services in renal patients’ own homes.
“This is a new option for dialysis patients, offering the best of the best care available for someone on dialysis,” Stephens said. “SHD offers comfort, convenience and personalized care in the patient’s home. All the equipment, from the infusion pumps to the treatment chair, comes to the home and stays in the home for as long as treatments continue. Our licensed nurses come to the home for each treatment, and our technicians set up, clean and maintain the equipment in the home. This allows for more flexible scheduling of treatments, cuts down on travel time, lessens the chance of infections and cross-contamination and allows patients to take more control of their lives.”
More scheduling options means patients can receive infusion after work hours, allowing those who work during the day to avoid losing time on the clock and to keep their jobs.
According to Stephens, in-home dialysis is available under all private and secondary-to-Medicare insurance.
“Medicare, unfortunately, does not currently cover this service,” Liles said. “We feel it eventually will, and we wanted to be first in the area to offer it. If you have the choice, you should be able to make this choice. If I had to be on dialysis, I would want someone to come to my home for it. I would want that one-on-one care with someone I can build trust with.”
SHD now has eight employees and expects to hire more as their operation grows. In addition to registered nurses with dialysis experience and medical technicians, the company has a social
