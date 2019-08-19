Dylan’s Drivers’ annual fundraiser, Rides for a Reason, will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Love Civic Center Pavilion.
It is the eighth annual event for Dylan’s Drivers. Activities include a hamburger cook-off, co-ed kickball tournament, 5K run and walk, live and silent auctions, bicycle rally, kid zone, four professional bicycle raffles (tickets available prior to as well as the day of the event), 50/50 ticket drawing and pet adoptions.
Live entertainment will be provided by Britney’s Steppin’ Out Dance Studio, Karl Louis & Rue 82, Uncommon Ground and The Gary Porterfield Band. There will be something for the entire family, said Steve Wilson, Dylan’s Drivers director.
There will be a limited supply of event shirts available for sale on the day of the event, however, shirts, aprons and caps can be order in advance by going to the Dylan’s Drivers store at thetshirtshoppeparis.com and can be picked up at The T-shirt Shoppe Paris prior to the event or on the day of the event.
To inquire about sponsorships, donations or to sign up for any of the competitions, call Wilson at 903-905-4959, 903-715-2559 or email steve@dylansdrivers.org.
