Concerns expressed by contractors and others at a well-attended building code meeting Thursday afternoon at City Hall ran the gamut from inconsistencies in how codes are applied to the need for code flexibility.
A committee of seven professionals listened for more than an hour to concerns in an effort to obtain as much information as possible before the group begins discussions with city staff to ultimately make recommendations to City Council at a January meeting.
Those serving on the committee include architect Ronnie Rucker, structural engineer Christina Watson, fire protection engineer Ron Coker, electrician Brandon Kearney, plumber William “Buddy” Heuberger, contractor Bobby Smallwood and developer Wayne Brown.
The city is in the process of reviewing building and fire codes in an effort to ensure staff is meeting the needs of the
community with respect to health, safety and welfare standards, as well as feasibility, according to meeting facilitator Mark Lacey.
“Please let us know what your concerns are in terms of the code, or offer any suggestions you have about how we can streamline our processes to help you become more efficient with your projects,” Lacey said in opening the meeting.
Realtor Jim Bell expressed concern about the need for flexibility in enforcing code, citing a problem the Salvation Army is facing in trying to reopen a shelter.
“They can’t get occupancy for the building because it has to be sprinkled, and there is no way in the world to get that entire building sprinkled unless we are going to have a community drive to raise the money,” Bell said, noting that 25% of the building is a church; 35% a gymnasium; 20% a shelter and the rest office and storage space. “Make them sprinkle that church on the west end and then look at First Baptist Church, East Paris Baptist Church and tell them to sprinkle their entire building.
“I think things like this are where we need flexibility,” Bell concluded.
Electrician Daniel Hart expressed concern about the lack of a contact number for emergency after-hour inspections, explaining twice he has needed an inspector because of an emergency situation with a customer and has not been able to reach anyone.
Veterinarian James O’Bryan called for interpretation of the “spirit of the law,” which he said would require inspectors to not only see the black and white in a situation but also to see the gray areas as well.
Returning to the podium, Bell expressed concern that people have no recourse to rulings because of a dysfunctioning Board of Adjustment, which never has enough members. In turn, J.D. Marrs suggested the city open its boards to county residents, especially those who have businesses within the city.
Several speakers talked about problems encountered when code rulings are changed after projects have been approved, causing change orders and additional costs for customers.
“The biggest hurdle with the city is not necessarily with the building codes,” building contractor Skylar Burchinal said. “It’s with changes after a project is started, and the inconsistencies of code enforcement. If we are going to have building codes, everybody should be made accountable.”
“Although some things can’t be changed in building codes from the state level, we are hearing what you are saying,” Lacey said in concluding the meeting. “This community deserves better than what it has had in the past as changes occur in staff and leadership, creating a lot of confusion. We are going to try to get some processes in place that will stay in place.”
