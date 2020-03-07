(Editor’s Note: The Lamar County Precinct 4 Constable’s races was accidentally left out of Wednesday’s article over the March 2020 primary elections.)
In the Lamar County Precinct 4 Constable’s race, Hunter Sanders took home the badge, with 54.64% percent of the 1,153 votes.
His competitors, John “Terry” Bull and Rick Easterwood had 28.27% and 17.09% of the votes, respectively.
On the propositions for each party, for the Republican party, the voters overwhelmingly approved all propositions. Proposition one said the state should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools; proposition two said the state should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms; proposition three said the state should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying; four, the state should support building a barrier along the border; five, the state should allow parents or guardians of public school children to be the sold decision makers for their children’s healthcare decisions, including psychological assessment and treatment, contraception and sex education; six, ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and genital mutilation surgery on a minors for transition purposes; seven, the state should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts and buildings such as the Alamo Cenotaph and the the Alamo itself and opposed any reimagining of the Alamo site; eight, elected officials should heed the directives of the governor and purge illegal voters from the rolls and verify each voter is a citizen; nine, bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and flight risk, not ability to pay; and 10, state legislators shoud be limited to 12 years of service.
On the Democrat’s side, statewide voters approved all 11 propositions. Proposition 1 stated the belief in a right to healthcare; two, right to affordable college and career training without student loan debt; three, right to clean air, safe water and a responsible climate change policy that addresses the crisis as real; four, right to economic security and a living wage; five, right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment; six, right to be free from violence; seven, right to affordable and accessible housing; eight, right to vote made easier by automatic registration and free from corporate campaign influence and gerrmandering; nine, right to a fair criminal justice system that emphasizes equality and de-escalation of situations; 10, right to a fair and comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes earned path to citizenship and protects dreamers; and 11, right to fair taxation, with equitable taxation at all income levels.
