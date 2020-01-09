A Lamar County jury Wednesday found Jason Gordon Grant Castor, 39, guilty of exposing himself to a juvenile, and handed the Paris resident a 10-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.
It took the eight-woman, four man jury slightly more than 30 minutes to find Castor guilty, and roughly 15 minutes to render the maximum sentence in the one-day trial before 62nd District Judge Will Biard. Castor will serve a minimum two years for the third degree felony before he is eligible for parole.
The teenage victim gave prosecutor and Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake a hug after jurors returned the guilty verdict.
“What a genuine reminder of why I do this job and fight for victims who don’t always have a strong voice,” Drake said later. “This defendant has convictions for felony and misdemeanor offenses spanning 20 years and has not been deterred from criminal behavior. This jury listened carefully to the evidence and rendered a just verdict for our community.”
During the punishment phase of the trial, Drake read a long list of convictions ranging from burglary, to theft, to family violence, to methamphetamine use.
“The only time he was not committing crimes he was in a correctional facility,” Drake said. “It shows the character of the defendant, and his behavior is not going to stop unless you stop him. You can’t trust this man in our community.”
Now 17, the teen described the evening of May 10, 2019, when she asked Castor to pick her up from a friend’s house in her car and take her to a family member's house where she lived and where he lived out back in a camper.
The teenager testified she had a family member drop her off at the friend’s house earlier after she told her grandfather she was going out with the brother.
When she asked Castor to not tell where she had been, the girl said the defendant said she “owed him.”
With the teenager behind the wheel on the way home, she described in detail how Castor exposed himself and touched her thigh; and how she pointed her finger at him and told him to stop, which he did.
“I should have been able to trust him,” the girl said. “But he showed me I couldn’t trust him.”
The teenager testified she telephoned her mother as soon as she got home and the mom in turn called the grandmother. The grandparents contacted the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and told Castor to leave, according to testimony.
In addition to the grandfather, the grandmother, the teen and Lt. Johnathan Smith, a detective with the Lamar County Sheriff Office, the prosecution called a 23-year-old family member who testified the defendant made unwanted advances to her when she was 13 years old.
During cross examination, defense attorney Nick Stallings of Paris asked why she came forward 10 years later, the woman said she had heard of what happened “and felt guilty I did not say anything earlier because it all could have been prevented.”
During closing arguments, Stallings argued the teen concocted her testimony because she knew her grandparents would take away her cellphone and car if they knew she lied to them about where she was going that night. The prosecution, however, argued the girl remained truthful throughout her testimony, even during times she admitted to lying to her grandparents.
