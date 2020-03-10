An indication of population growth, Lamar County Commissioners on Monday approved a second housing addition in the county, this time in the Atlas community about seven miles southwest of Paris.
A fortnight ago, commissioners approved the final plat for the Meadows on 196 Subdivision on roughly 86 acres located 3.2 miles north of Blossom on the east side of FM 196.
Although much smaller, the planned Atlas subdivision is to include six lots on roughly 16 acres located on the east side of FM 137 in Precinct 2.
Single family houses are to be a minimum 1,650 square feet with either hard board or stone exterior with no metal houses allowed, according to the final plat approved by commissioners.
“There will be direct access from all the houses to FM 137 by means of three private roads,” Brandon Chaney of Chaney Engineering said. Chaney represents owners and developers Cayton and Kim Flippen.
In other action, commissioners gave approval for the relocation of a fire sprinkler test site from the fourth floor to the basement of the courthouse to remove the chance of flooding at a cost of $1,650.
FireCad, located in Point, is to furnish design, labor and equipment for the relocation to eliminate the flooding at the mop sink on the upper floor, according to maintenance supervisor Kerry Washington.
Commissioners also executed copies of three advanced funding agreements with the Texas Department of Transportation for bridge replacement at Cuthand Creek on CR 15070 scheduled for March 2022, at Morrison Creek on CR 26320 in August 2023 and at Little Sandy Creek on CR 16300 at Little Sandy Creek for August 2024.
Commissioners took no action after meeting behind closed doors for about 30 minutes with consultants about a possible update of network management and support services to protect the county from cyber crime and data breaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.