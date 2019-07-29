Update: As of Monday afternoon, King is back at Baptist Hospital due to complications from his surgery, Park said.
HUGO, Okla. — Choctaw County Undersheriff Jody King is recovering from additional surgery following a car wreck July 12 that left him with a fractured C2 bone.
Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park posted on his Facebook that King was returning to the hospital for additional surgery July 22 after being released July 14.
“Well, we thought Undersheriff Jody King was on the road to recovery from the accident, not quite,” he wrote. “His fractured C2 has cracked all the way. He and Donna King are enroute to Oklahoma City for surgery. Keep him and Donna in your prayers.”
The surgery was at noon July 22 at Baptist Hospital. Park said King was released from the hospital in stable condition and recovering at home, “not venturing out too far.”
King was in a collision July 12 at the Highway 70 West and Highway 271 intersection in Oklahoma, when a woman pulled out in front of him at the intersection. Park said the woman died at the scene. King was flown to Plano Medical Center with reported head and neck injuries.
Park said previously King had a fractured C2 in his neck, and doctors were running MRIs and CAT scans July 13. Wreck investigation by Oklahoma Highway Patrol is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.