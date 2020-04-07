Paris’ new city manager is spending his last week on the job in Nebraska, and he plans to be on the job here April 27.
“We’re hoping to get the moving company to get us down there pretty quick,” Grayson Path said from his home in Nebraska City.
The new city manager said he has been in close communication with city staff.
“We have been doing some preliminary back and forth communication, and learning a few things,” Path said. “I’ve got my first couple week’s agenda planned out and will be meeting with as many people as possible.”
Earlier, Path said he is excited to bring his wife, Katie, and his preschool children, a son and a daughter, to Paris.
“We are excited about the amenities Paris has to offer a young family like mine,” Path said as he mentioned church opportunities, shopping, on-going economic development and a “sense of great love of community” he experienced during the interview process.
Path was one of three all-male candidates for city manager after City Council narrowed its search to a final four and one candidate withdrew. The city received 30 applications total, officials said previously.
At a May 9 meeting, councilors approved a contract with Path that includes a $160,000 yearly salary, $7,200 vehicle allowance, 80 accrued sick leave and 80 vacation hours in addition to health, disability, life insurance and retirement benefits equal to other city employees.
Finance Director Gene Anderson has been serving as interim city manager since Aug. 19, 2019, when former city manager John Godwin resigned under fire regarding his management style.
