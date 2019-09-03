Despite rising insurance premiums – some of which neared double — most local school districts managed to reduce property taxes in budget workshops for the 2019-20 fiscal year, a result of state lawmaker’s efforts to revamp the state’s public education funding formula.
The insurance rate bump for Chisum ISD is a costly one. Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said the rate will be almost double last year’s $70,000 premium. At trustees’ August board meeting, the superintendent said the district’s schools are located in a hail, storm and wind alley, and it has added several new buildings this year, all of which worked to increase the district’s insurance premium.
“This upcoming school year, across the state, insurance premiums are going up. And that includes Chisum,” Chalaire said. “You’ll see, as the year progresses, an increase in our insurance premiums. We just happen to live in a wind and hail alley, so to speak.”
Still, in light of rising costs, Chisum found a favorable rate for the district, business director Kim Williams said. Chalaire agreed, and he mentioned other schools are facing the same problem.
Chalaire said the rising rate did not influence the district’s property tax rate, which was set at $1.15 per $100 valuation tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year. That was down from $1.23 for the previous fiscal year.
Rivercrest ISD received notice of a premium hike. It has a policy with Texas Rural Education Association Risk Management Cooperative, and its premium this year will be $86,451 — a 90% increase from last year’s rate of $45,509, financial director Tiffany Mabe said.
“What our agent told us was that the number of claims increased so much last year — Texas was hit so hard — that our rates would be increasing. That’s just what was passed on to us,” Mabe said.
Another factor to consider: Rivercrest is considered a “fast-growth district,” Mabe previously said. Fast-growth districts are areas where property values are increasing, which can add district value, according to the Texas State Teachers Association. But Rivercrest’s board did not raise property taxes this year either, instead setting a rate of $1.28 per $100 valuation. The previous rate was $1.32.
The new rate is a combination of a $1.06 maintenance and operations tax rate and 22-cent interest and sinking tax rate, and is 4 cents cheaper than last year. The tax rate must strike a delicate balance, enabling the district to make its bond payments while saving taxpayers money, Mabe said.
Rivercrest trustee Ryan Case proposed the rate at the board’s budget workshop in July after lengthy consideration.
“That’s still a 4-cent savings, and as the years go on, we can always back down if we need to,” he said previously. “That guarantees your bond payment, you don’t hit fund balance and you still save money on your total tax rate. I wouldn’t want to raise it now 5 cents and then three years from now, be like ‘oh crap, we need to raise it again.’”
Texas Rural Education Association said it has raised rates due to weather-related damage over past years, such as hail storms, tornados and hurricanes. Hailstorm damage was significant in Texas in 2016 and 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey, and 2018 brought one major hailstorm that resulted in losses of more than $500 million, said Jim Gavin, information services specialist at the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas.
Although 2018 was a comparatively mild year, carriers are continuing to file rate increases and raise deductibles to counter 2016 and 2017 damage and help keep the rate increase percentages down, Gavin told Insurance Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.