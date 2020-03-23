SUMNER — The Facebook post was titled “Sharing is caring, keeping the neighbors healthy at home.”
With many shelves being emptied by hoarders, the elderly or infirm are having a hard time getting necessary supplies, but in one Sumner neighborhood, neighbors are taking care of each other. Last week, Tricia Reed and her daughter Emalee, 13, delivered toilet paper to Emalee’s grandmother and the Reed’s elderly neighbors.
“With everything going on and constant updates on evolving pandemic in every media outlet, we need to also see the beauty of simple human kindness in action, to remind us, together we can overcome, individually we can not,” friend of the family Leisa Thompson said. “Crisis should bring us closer, not take us to a place of fighting for eggs at Walmart and hoarding stuff that are essential for some to survive.”
Thompson shared the content of Reed’s social media post with The Paris News, hoping to shed some light on their kindness.
Neighbors received some Angel Soft toilet paper, Reed said, because the family knew the older couple couldn’t go outside at the moment. She said she had to travel to the other side of the county to get the toilet paper.
“My daughter and I were out getting groceries for my elderly grandmother, and we happened to find some extra toilet paper,” Reed said. “We grabbed what we could and left one with my grandmother, and we had some for our neighbors. The gentleman had recently had back surgery and mouth surgery. I know they had to be getting low.”
Trying to keep the generosity low-contact, Reed had her daughter drop the toilet paper off on the couple’s doorstep, and they both waited back in the vehicle for the wife to pick it up.
“She just hugged her chest like she was giving us hugs,” Reed said.
She shared the act on social media to encourage neighbors to help neighbors, she said.
And, the family had one more package of toilet paper they were going to share with another elderly neighbor who lived down the road.
“That’s our plan,” Reed said. “Every time we are going to buy our limit and give to those that need it or can’t get out.
“We’re just trying to help out where we can. If more people did that, we would all be better off.”
