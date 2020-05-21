Leesville Baptist Church held an in-person service on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus forced churches to shut down to stop the spread of the virus.
“It really went well. We were at 30%-40% capacity, which is what we normally run. All ages came, which was surprising,” Pastor Neal Seaborn said. “A lot of people are lonely and I think they wanted fellowship.”
The church took precautions to protect its congregation from possible contamination while following the state’s guidelines.
“We propped open doors before and after the services so that they didn’t have to touch handles or knobs. Every other pew was left empty. We posted our guidelines on every door,” Seaborn said.
Hand sanitizing stations were also made available for anyone to use.
There were no complaints from those attending about following these guidelines.
“People were very good about spreading out,” Seaborn said.
On its Facebook page, the church urged those who are at high risk of contracting the virus or if they are feeling sick to consider staying home.
The service was also live streamed on the church’s website for those who felt uncomfortable worshiping in person.
“We actually started that four to five weeks before the in-person service. One of our men really had it on his heart to help those who can’t come so he started the livestream,” Seaborn said.
At the service, Pastor Neal preached about being non-judgmental during this time of crisis.
“The scripture is not saying that there aren’t times we do make judgements, but that those judgements are based upon the word of God and the conviction of the holy spirit. It’s when our personal opinions, in our thoughts and feelings and experiences, that many times, we make judgements on people too quickly,” Seaborn said.
Leesville plans to continue this method of social distancing until further notice.
