An elderly woman attacked in a home invasion Aug. 14 on Clarksville Street has been released from the hospital and is in stable condition, Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley confirmed.
The 78-year-old woman was treated for severe injuries at Paris Regional Medical Center, including stab wounds, a broken leg and a skull fracture. She was admitted Aug. 14 for treatment.
Daniel M. Roberts, 53, of Paris, has been charged with aggravated robbery, violation of parole and aggravated sexual assault of an elderly/disabled person after police arrested him during the home invasion and assault call in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street the morning of Aug. 14. Roberts remained in the county jail Friday with his bond totaling $500,000, according to online records.
“As the investigation goes along, more charges will be added, and that’s what’s taking place,” Hundley previously said.
In an emailed statement, Hundley said officers arrived at the home that day to find the woman had been beaten and stabbed and the suspect still in the residence. She suffered “significant injuries” and was taken to the local hospital, where she was sedated and received treatment, Hundley said.
“From the crime scene, it is apparent that the victim fought the suspect,” Hundley said. “The suspect was arrested after jumping from a window at the residence and chased down. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released to arresting officers.
“Felony charges will include burglary for the time being, and other charges will be filed as the investigation continues,” Hundley previously said.
The investigation is ongoing.
