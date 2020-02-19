While the Texas Rangers continue their investigation of the Jan. 23 officer-involved shooting in Paris, the officers involved have returned to duty, Police Chief Bob Hundley said Tuesday.
The two officers, who have not been identified, were placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident. The department is also conducting an internal review that is ongoing, Hundley said via email.
“We have reached a point in the internal review in which we have no concerns regarding the officers returning to duty,” Hundley wrote. “The officers were also evaluated for any mental health concerns and were approved for return to duty as well in that aspect.”
The 11:41 p.m. traffic stop in the 200 block of East Sherman Street turned deadly when James Lewis Mathis III, 30, of Paris, was uncooperative and “displayed two large knives in a threatening manner” to the officers, Hundley said in a previous news release.
“After many commands to drop the weapons and not to come any closer, the suspect started towards the officers and was shot,” Hundley said in the release.
Mathis was taken by Paris EMS to a local hospital, where he died. The Texas Rangers began an investigation shortly after the shooting, as is customary in a use-of-force incident. How many rounds were fired and which officer took the fatal shot has not been released yet.
A public records request filed by The Paris News Feb. 6 requested the body and dashboard camera footage of the incident. The city attorney’s office will submit the request to the state Attorney General’s office for a ruling due to the ongoing investigation, City Attorney Stephanie Harris said. The AG’s office rules on granting or denying records requests.
According to the AG’s handbook, body camera recordings that document the use of deadly force — or recordings related to an administrative or criminal investigation of an officer — are confidential until the investigation is completed.
However, law enforcement agencies can choose to release such information “if doing so furthers a law enforcement interest,” the handbook states.
The last time a Paris police officer was involved in a fatal shooting was Oct. 20, 2018, when police were called to a reported stabbing in the Kings Inn parking lot along Lamar Avenue. Officers confronted Edward Paul Zumski, 35, the suspected stabber, who police said pointed a weapon, prompting the use of deadly force. Zumski was pronounced dead at the scene.
