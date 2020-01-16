By Tommy Culkin
RENO — A Reno police officer was injured while pursuing a suspect on foot during a joint drug investigation with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Northeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force.
Law enforcement was investigating several motor vehicle burglaries which occurred in Blossom and Reno over the past several days.
Detectives were able to gather video surveillance and suspect descriptions from witnesses in the area and posted them on social media. Through video surveillance and descriptions from witnesses in the area, detectives were able to locate a vehicle leaving Extended Stay Suites on Lamar Avenue and arrested the driver, 28-year-old Roy Dennis Lee, on charges of felony property theft in the amount of $2,500-30,000, felony fraud use and possession of identifying information, possession of marijuana and a traffic violation.
While obtaining a search warrant for the motel room, a second suspect, 25-year-old Tariq Naim Smith, was found but fled from the scene in an attempt to evade officers.
While chasing Smith, a Reno officer was injured during the struggle and was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment. The officer was later released with minor injuries. Lieutenant Joey McCarthy with the Sheriff’s Office was unable to say how the officer was injured.
Officers located Smith a short time later hiding in an apartment complex, and he was taken into custody, where he remained at press time.
Smith was charged with felony aggravated assault against a public servant; felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; felony fraud use and possession of identifying information; resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest or detention. Officers also learned Smith was a wanted fugitive in Florida, where he was wanted on warrants for felony burglary, fraud and grand theft.
Detectives were able to recover over $2,000 in stolen property and a firearm. Smith and Lee remain in custody at the Lamar County Jail where they await arraignment.
