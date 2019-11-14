Take a classic 1960s sitcom set on an uncharted desert isle, mix in more than a dozen original songs and nearly a dozen stage actors and what have you got? “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” opening tonight on the Duane Allen Stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater at Paris Junior College.
The family-friendly stage musical is taken from a book by the TV show’s creator Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J. Schwartz with words and music by Hope and Laurence Juber, and features spooky caves, rough weather, rescue plans, romance — and an alien.
“We’ll open with the audience joining in to sing ‘Gilligan’s Island: The Ballad’ from the television series,” Paris Junior College drama instructor and musical director William L. Walker said. “I didn’t know this musical existed. When I came upon it, well, it’s my childhood, I was raised on it and remember watching it after school. The musical weaves ideas from many of the original episodes in; it’s silly and cheesy and is a super fun family show.”
The cast includes Kaleb Speakman as Gilligan; Steven J. Bailey as Skipper Jonas Grumby; John Presley Wright as Thurston Howell III; Amy Burrows as Lovey Wentworth Howell; Molly Law as Ginger Grant; Austen Naron as Professor Roy Hinkley; Grace Marie Hignight as Mary Ann Summers; Hannah England as Alien; and Brandon McCormick as Stunt Gilligan.
“I play Gilligan’s stunt double,” said McCormick, who is also assistant stage manager, “so I go into the quicksand. I’m also helping the set crew and with the Alien. I’m kind of the second alien handing up the transponder.”
The drama major said he hadn’t done a lot of tech crew work before and was learning how to help people when they needed something and learning the entire script instead of one part.
“This has been a fun one to do,” said England, who plays the Alien. “It’s a really fun musical; kids will love it, parents will enjoy it, it’s one that everyone can laugh at and the songs are great.”
Students like Speakman, a freshman, who plays the title role, agree that the college’s theatre department has been a good fit for their career aspirations.
“I hope one day to teach theatre at a high school,” he said. “PJC offered me a scholarship to study here and it has been great. I wouldn’t have gotten on stage my first year at a bigger school.”
For Molly Law, of Paris, Paris Junior College was a foregone conclusion and a wise choice.
“I did UIL at Paris High and the plays each year, but as a theatre major who wants to eventually work professionally in entertainment, I have done so many more shows here than ever before, and have done so many different kinds of things, on stage and off.”
Lucas Rolfe, the play’s stage manager, is a double major, theatre and accounting. He plans to one day manager a theatre and calls his experiences at PJC “a great start.”
“When I leave here, I will hit the ground running and be ready for anything,” he said.
In addition to those mentioned above, the crew includes: Assistant director Lisa Martin; music director Michael Holderer; choreographer Robyn R. Huizinga; assistant stage manager Bodee Robinson; costumers Walker and Hignight; properties mistress Law; spot light operators Kathleen Hays and Alexzander Sinclair; light board operator Walker; sound board operator Udanti Rendsland; deck chief Huizinga; set crew McCormick and Robinson; construction crew - stagecraft and practicum classes; lighting design Walker and Huizinga; front of house manager Ingeborg Hodge; house crew Cameron Faires, Hunter Rogers, Quinton Williams and Chaston Tomlin; department work study Arielle Finch; and musicians - Holderer on piano and guitar, Nick Leija II on drums and Kenneth Haley on bass guitar.
The play runs tonight through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, $10 tickets for high school students and senior citizens with ID, or free with current Paris Junior College ID (accepting cash or check only). Tickets are $5 for anyone bringing a donation of toys, blankets or leashes for local animal shelters.
