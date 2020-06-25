Legend Healthcare resident Mildred King is in the right place — celebrating her 106th birthday today, King is a legend within her own family and at the Paris Police Department.
King’s biggest passions are taking care of her family, enjoying hamburgers and painting.
It was her painting that cemented her presence in the lobby of the Paris Police Department. In 1985, she painted a portrait of patrol officer David Wilburn Roberts, who lost his life in the line of duty in a traffic stop while investigating an armed robbery. That portrait remains on the wall at the police department.
“At the time, we did not have any suitable photo for the planned memorial. Her painting captured his smile that always seemed to be there, and provided the viewers a little more insight to that wonderful personality. I see a lot of people in the lobby, and when I enter, seems I always see someone looking at the painting, a remembrance that will be there for quite a long time,” Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
The only lessons King took for painting were a few local classes that she attended with Gwinn.
“Whatever time she had, she painted,” said Patti Gwinn, Mildred’s daughter.
The longtime Campbell Soup employee is weathering the coronavirus pandemic in the safety of Legend Healthcare, which has not allowed visitors as a precaution. In pre-Covid-19 times, King’s family would visit with her three to four times a day, Legend Healthcare activities director Patricia Fuller said.
“They are a very involved family,” Fuller said.
Although she hasn’t been able to visit with family as usual, the family has found ways to stay in touch.
King’s first priority has always been her family.
“It really consumed a lot of her time and energy. She spent all of her time raising her children and being a young wife,” Fuller said. “We have been very blessed to get to know them as an extended family.”
Born in Oklahoma in 1914, King moved to Texas at a young age to start work at a drugstore. She later retired after a long career working for Campbell Soup.
After 44 years of marriage, King lost her husband, Otis King, in 1985.
King is a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Paris and is well respected among the congregation.
“She still receives ‘get well soon’ cards from church members,” Fuller said.
King has one grandson, Tim, who lives in Houston.
