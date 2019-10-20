Twenty area firefighters completed a wildland fire treatment course this week and put their skills to the test Thursday, clearing a practice fire line and laying hose at Lake Crook.
Nathan Carroll, regional fire coordinator for Texas A&M Forest Service, said the course was a valuable opportunity for the department to brush up on skills that could save lives and nearby property.
“Here in Paris, y’all have quite a bit of wooded area, homes and communities built along what they call a wildland-urban interface,” Carroll said. “So the odds of them having a fire in the woods and it affecting homes and residences is a pretty high percentage. They’re just learning the basic things they need to know to extinguish those fires, protect homes and property.”
Treating a wildland fire is different from treating a structure fire, he said; with wildland fire, the fire is moving while structure fires are stationary, making wildland flames more difficult to contain.
“(A structure fire) is changing inside, but it’s not moving locations. With a wildland fire, you’re constantly having to go from one spot to another just to keep up with it,” Carroll said. “You could be burning in the woods one minute, the next you’re burning in a subdivision. It’s very dynamic. It’s constantly changing.”
Firefighters completed a lecture portion of the class earlier in the week and practiced their skills Thursday, digging a fire line and running hose through the cleared space. The goal was to clear flammables such as brush, shrubs, leaves and grass from the line, make water accessible in the area and practice proper tool use and group communication, Carroll said. The outdoor exercise also improves wildland fire mitigation plans, helping departments plan prescribed burns and identify high risk areas, he said.
The wildland fire treatment classes strengthen and diversify department fire treatment plans, preparing firefighters for a variety of scenarios in the city and in the county.
“With classes like this, they’re not specialists in one area, they’re specialists in all areas,” Carroll said. “And for departments around here, especially volunteer fire departments, I’d say close to 90% of fire calls are wildfire calls.”
As regional fire coordinator, Carroll works across nine counties and will be teaching the same class in Powderly this week, he said.
Firefighter Adam Bolton said the class was applicable to the terrain where the department frequently works and that the concepts were helpful to know.
“The wildland-urban interface is pretty high in Paris. Hopefully we don’t need to use this training, but there are situations where we would — if there was ever a large grass fire,” he said.
Carroll said the department had done well throughout the week — despite plenty of wisecracks and rambunctious behaviour.
“They’ve done good. They’ve worked hard and have the skills,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.