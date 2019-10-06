For 20 years, Maxxd Trailers in Brookston has built a variety of trailers for companies throughout the area. On Saturday, the company celebrated the milestone year.
“Seeing where we are today, knowing how my dad started from scratch with just a tiny little shop and doing everything himself, it’s really special,” CEO Kendall Kornelsen said. “He never dreamed it would grow this big.”
Maxxd Trailers opened in 1999 under the ownership of Allen Kornelsen. For a time, he was doing subcontractor work, building trailers for another company, but he eventually started receiving his own customers and opened up his own business, his son said.
The business was slow in the beginning, Kornelsen said. For the first few years, the business only had a handful of customers and primarily only built utility trailers and car haulers. Over time, though, it grew in scope and size.
The business began building more and more types of trailers to sell to retailers. They began building drop and load trailers, roll-off dump trailers and many more innovative trailer designs.
Maxxd also began expanding its physical space as well. A little less than 10 years in, the business moved into another building that doubled its size. Over the years they added more and more equipment, including cranes, and the company grew from four or five employees in 2004 to roughly 80 today.
“We might not be the biggest company, but we take a great deal of pride in the work we do,” Kornelsen said.
Kornelsen said he grew up around the business and would often help out around the office. As he got older, he started handling more and more tasks, and in April 2018, he took over as CEO.
On Saturday, the company celebrated the growth and years of service with a party, complete with bounce houses, games, food catered by local restaurants and more. Kornelsen also thanked Maxxd Trailers employees by gifting coolers to each one.
