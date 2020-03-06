How to help young readers

The following suggestions have been beneficial to parents of young readers:

• Let your children see you read.

• Provide a variety of reading materials — some for reading enjoyment and some with information about hobbies and interests.

• Encourage activities that require reading — for example, read a recipe or read directions on how to build something.

• Establish a reading time, even if it’s only ten minutes a day.

• Write notes to your child; encourage written responses.

• Ask your child to bring a library book home to read to a younger sibling.

• Establish one evening a week for reading (instead of television viewing).