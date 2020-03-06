The lights were dimmed, the tables were set and fancy music played in the background as Ms. Carie Vines’s fourth-graders sampled books Thursday. Rather than feeding their bellies with gourmet food, the students filled their minds with the adventures of Pete the Cat, Luke Skywalker, mermaids and more.
The high-class affair was the annual Taste of Reading event at Aikin Elementary School, and it offered students an opportunity to sample two books in the hopes they’ll want to read more.
“A couple years ago, we saw (the idea) on social media called tasting cafe, and so we just kind of put our own spin on it,” Aikin librarian Melanie Loughmiller said. “March 2 is Dr. Seuss’s birthday, and so for Read Across America we always try to do something neat and fun.”
Loughmiller sent an email to teachers about the idea, and the response was encouraging. Together, the team set up tables with various themes like “Star Wars,” Pete the Cat or wild animals. The children visited the library and were served two books during their 20-minute “meal,” which was served by the staff.
“Hopefully maybe they find something that they’ll be interested in that they might not have read before or visit some old favorites,” Loughmiller said.
The event has excited some young readers who ask the librarian throughout the school year when the next book tasting will be, and while Loughmiller might like to host it more often, it’s quite the undertaking, she said. Aikin Elementary has 46 classrooms, and getting all the children 20 minutes to enjoy the cafe takes three days.
With Read Across America in full swing, Justiss Elementary students are sharing their love of books with the youngest readers in the school. Second-, third- and fourth-graders have designated a time during the week to read to kindergartners and first-graders, Principal Renee Elmore said.
“We also share our favorite books and poems, cook green eggs and ham, and take pictures at our ‘reading’ photo booth,” she said.
Justiss students and parents on Wednesday enjoyed the school’s “Read Across America Night,” an evening that brings together families in the school’s library to read books. The Cat in the Hat made an appearance and gave away prizes throughout the evening, Elmore said.
“We believe having these types of events show students the importance of reading, builds stamina, and increases their interest in various types of books,” she said.
Aikin Principal Kimberly Donnan said anything adults can do to help make reading fun for kids helps. Aikin’s cafe has put books into the hands of students, and that has helped younger readers to read on their grade level. As they get older and enter the third and fourth grades, teachers can focus on helping students to comprehend what they’re reading. And parental help at home boosts young readers’ abilities, she said.
“The most important thing is to make sure parents are reading with their kids at night, instilling a love of reading,” Donnan said. “It’s important for kids to read at their level and a little bit above, and to hear parents read fluently helps them learn more vocabulary words.”
Elmore concurs, adding that reading for pleasure or for information develops reading interests and offers children the opportunity to practice their skills in meaningful ways. Parents of elementary-age children should provide reading materials in the home that spark curiosity and extend their child’s natural interest in the world around them, she said.
