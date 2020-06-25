DEPORT — The City of Deport joined the Purchasing Cooperatives program in a unanimous vote at the City Council meeting Monday.
“It allows a city to be able to purchase things, and it’s to keep the city legal whenever you make certain purchases. School districts use them, state agencies use them and departments use them like the Texas Department of Transportation,” Mayor John Mark Francis said. “You are still able to request as many quotes on a certain item as you may want, or on multiple items.”
A member of the program is able to combine joint solicitation — when two agencies comes together to increase purchasing volume, which can decrease costs — and piggybacking — using a contract by another agency that wasn’t part of the original solicitation and contract award — to save a city or a cooperation time and money on purchasing goods.
“If we go over a threshold, it keeps us legal, so it saves us time and money,” interim city secretary Lisa Martin said.
In other business, councilors talked about possibly closing Thompson Street.
Resident Joan Langley spoke about her concerns with reckless driving on the road, which is perpendicular to her home.
Thompson Street has been closed for years but recently reopened for better access to Jeffus Street and Monroe Street from First Street.
“We have to have it open. For what reason, I don’t know. Nobody lives on that road,” Langley said, adding one person uses the road to get in and out of a pasture.
Francis outlined state guidelines for closing a road, and he voiced concerns that closing it preemptively could lead to a lawsuit over blocking access to major roads.
“You have to have a petition of signatures of abutting property owners and a sketch of the area to be closed. Then the council will have a public hearing. Then it would have to be set into a city ordinance and the ordinance would have to be approved by the council,” Francis said.
No action was taken.
The council also went into an executive session to discuss the resignation of Wendy May, the city secretary. The resignation was accepted when the board reconvened in public session.
The removal of a dump truck, an oil reservoir, a F-150 truck and a shredder were also approved by the council due to being damaged beyond repair.
And the council approved opening a bank account with Guaranty Bank and Trust to receive funds from the Texas Division of Emergency Management Account, a grant received last month by the city to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
