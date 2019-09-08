Residents will have a second and final chance to voice opinions at a public hearing Monday before Paris City Council takes action on the 2019-20 proposed budget.
At a meeting last week, councilors instructed interim city manager Gene Anderson to return to this week’s meeting with a revenue neutral budget and a 3.5-cent cut in the proposed 2019 property tax rate.
To make the tax rate cut work, Anderson will have to slash roughly $560,000 from the proposed $24 million general budget. A penny on the tax rate equates to roughly $160,000.
Councilors also are to consider entering the Belford Apartments in a sheriff’s sale again, and discuss the possibility of a safe zone at hotel and apartment housing when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The city has received a petition signed by roughly 60 local business owners requesting the city enact an ordinance, similar to one in Grand Prairie, which would require hotel and apartment owners to be proactive against criminal activity.
The Belford Apartments, owned by Boomer Trends Magazine Inc., failed to get a minimum bid of $50,000 when entered in an April 2 sale. In 2018, a district court judgment of more than $2 million was issued against the property for accumulated fines for owner failure either to demolish or rehabilitate the property.
A controversial petition by James O’Bryan for a change in zoning from single-family to a neighborhood service district at 3150 Bonham St. and 10 23nd St. NW again finds a place on the agenda. Because of a certified petition against the change by neighbors, approval requires the vote of six council members. At recent meetings, a vote on the change has been delayed because of the absence of Councilor Billy Trenado due to illness.
Other agenda items include a presentation by Julia Trigg-Crawford about activities of the Paris Grand Theater Project, a nonprofit agency in support of the historic theater’s restoration.
Councilors are expected to re-appoint Thomas Hunt as municipal court judge and appoint Will Biard to serve as associate judge. The issuance of solid waste permits to Sanitation Solutions, County Waste Collection and Waste Connection of Northeast Texas also are agenda items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.