As protests in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd continue across the country, so too have they continued in Lamar County. On Wednesday, protestors marched from the downtown Paris plaza to the Lamar County Courthouse, where several protestors spoke out against the Confederate monument outside the courthouse.
Protestor Brenda Cherry called for the statue’s removal, saying it’s past time for it to be taken off the courthouse grounds.
“On it, it says, ‘Our heroes,’” Cherry said. “How are people like Jefferson Davis and other people who owned slaves a hero to me? A courthouse is supposed to be a place where everybody goes to get justice, but right out here you have a monument to such a big injustice.”
Cherry and other Lamar County residents moved to have the statue removed through 2016 and 2017. The Lamar County Commissioners, with support from much of the community, decided the statue would remain.
Cherry said she is going to try to petition the commissioners again to remove the statue.
Protest organizer Carolyn Williams said she’s been encouraged by the national conversation surrounding the removal of Confederate monuments, and she hopes to see action taken to remove the local monuments to the Confederate States of America.
“I’m all for it, and think it should’ve been gone,” she said. “We tried to remove it about four years ago and weren’t very successful at all, but hopefully things will be different this time. It’s time.”
Local protestor Jim Hamaker also spoke against the statue, and read a passage from Texas’ declaration of causes for leaving the union in 1861, refuting the common argument that the state seceded due to states’ rights.
“(Texas) was received as a commonwealth holding, maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery — the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits,” Hamaker read. “A relation that had existed from the first settlement of her wilderness by the white race, and which her people intended should exist in all future time.”
“There’s a lot of lies going around about why we seceded, and I was taught them at West Point,” Hamaker said. “They’re a stain on my diploma and they’re traitors.”
Not every protestor was necessarily in favor of removing the statue, however. Joan Mathis said the statue is a part of history.
“I see it as history, and to me it’s more about how you and I treat each other in our community than tearing down a statue,” Mathis said. “I’m not in favor of what happened, but it’s history.”
Williams said she was pleased with the turnout of a few dozen protestors who took part in the demonstration, especially considering the short notice people were given for it, as the event was only planned earlier in the day.
Williams said she hopes to hold a larger protest at some point next week, featuring music, prayer, several speakers and more, though a date has not yet been scheduled.
