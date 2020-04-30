Edible Art
Cake decorator Michael Plata of "A Piece of Cake" bakery, displays his sculpted cake design that won third place at the Oklahoma State Sugar Art show at the Tulsa State Fair.

All emergency and medical personnel will be able to receive a free drink and cookie all day Friday at A Piece of Cake, located at 1205 Clarksville St., as a sign of appreciation.

In addition to law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel, the free food will also be available to all nursing home and hospital employees, said Charles Shouse of Anytime Plumbing, who organized the event.

“I don’t think they get enough pats on the back and I want to show them that a lot of people appreciate them and the sacrifices they make,” Shouse said.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

