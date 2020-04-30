All emergency and medical personnel will be able to receive a free drink and cookie all day Friday at A Piece of Cake, located at 1205 Clarksville St., as a sign of appreciation.
In addition to law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel, the free food will also be available to all nursing home and hospital employees, said Charles Shouse of Anytime Plumbing, who organized the event.
“I don’t think they get enough pats on the back and I want to show them that a lot of people appreciate them and the sacrifices they make,” Shouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.