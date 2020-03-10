It’s a sell out..
Tickets for the popular Girls Night Out bingo extravaganza scheduled April 9 went on sale at 8 a.m. Monday and were sold out shortly after noon, according to Rotary Club of Paris United President Alex Fowzer.
Fowzer said Monday the club increased tickets from roughly 550 for a September extravaganza to 600. The April event at Love Civic Center will be the third Girls Night Out sponsored by Rotarians with another bingo extravaganza scheduled later this year. A September extravaganza netted roughly $22,000, Fowzer said.
“Girls Night Out” is now the major fundraiser for our community service projects,” Fowzer said, explaining most of the proceeds from September went toward Rotary’s dental program for all second grade students in Lamar County. “We bought new dental chairs, new equipment for the dentists and supplies.”
In addition to a chance to win high-dollar purses, Fowzer said he believes Girls Night Out has been a hit because it’s the single largest event in Paris planned specifically for women.
“Women enjoy leaving Dad home with the kids, and the opportunity to socialize and network with other women,” Fowzer said.
