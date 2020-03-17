COOPER — The City Council agreed to the demolition of a house on Kaufman Street at Monday night’s meeting.
The house at 831 Kaufman St., which caught fire six weeks ago, was already well under review for demolition, according to Mayor Darren Braddy, though the owner has been contacted and wants to rebuild on the spot.
“I’m not going to wait on him,” Braddy said. “We are moving on with our process, so if when we’re done, he doesn’t have this house torn down or have a crew on sight, we’ll come in and do it for him. We’re going to give him every chance, but we have to go through with this procedure.”
Neighbors to the home also asked the city to double check with a HAZ-MAT team for the entire building pad.
“With this demo, we are going to have to do something above and beyond,” Braddy said, agreeing.
The city also agreed not to renew the specific contract with a telecom company renting space on the water tower, opening up internet in Cooper to other businesses and their servicces.
“The power of competition,” Councilwoman Donna Thomason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.